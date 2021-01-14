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Why did Psychiatrists Repackage Ups and Downs as Bipolar Disorder?
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94 views • January 14, 2021
It is because they have mastered the art of concocting the disorder, creating the drug for the disorder and then bombarding the public with advertisements to convince them they’re afflicted, leaving little choice but to get “prescribed”.
Psychiatrists are interested in drugs because we use a lot of them. Most people who visit a doctor for a mental health problem will come away with a prescription for at least one.
The most powerful and controversial are the antipsychotics [commonly prescribed for 'bipolar'].
Bipolar disorder has become the ‘fashionable’ mental health diagnosis – helped, no doubt, by the fact that many celebrities, including Catherine Zeta-Jones and Stephen Fry, have said they, too, are sufferers.
But as a new book reveals, the readiness with which so many people are being diagnosed as bipolar means they’re needlessly prescribed heavy-duty drugs – with serious consequences for their health…
THE MYTH OF A ‘CHEMICAL IMBALANCE’
When these drugs were discovered – more than 60 years ago – they were embraced by psychiatrists.
Unlike the straitjacket or electric shock therapy, they were said to treat not just the symptoms of schizophrenia – dulling the voices and the visions – but also to correct the underlying disease.
They did it, said leading researchers, by reversing a ‘chemical imbalance’ in the brain (although the evidence never really stacked up – a rival, and I believe far more plausible, theory said the drugs worked by damping down brain activity, but this was rapidly forgotten.)
As a result, the drugs came to be seen as a cleverly targeted and sophisticated, and essentially benign, treatment. It was a seductive claim, but it was a myth; one swallowed hook, line and sinker by the medical profession at the time.
The claim is still being propagated today, but it has been extended – now it’s said that large numbers of people may need antipsychotics to rebalance the malfunctioning chemicals that cause bipolar disorder.
Brain damage: Long-term treatments can cause tardive dyskinesia, which results in embarrassing involuntary movements and may be associated with mental decline.
Long-term treatment can also cause an irreversible form of brain damage called tardive dyskinesia which results in embarrassing involuntary movements and may be associated with some mental decline.
This was clearly recognised in the early days of the drug, but as the idea that antipsychotics could treat disease became more widely accepted, psychiatrists increasingly dismissed or downplayed these involuntary movements, saying they were an effect of the disease and that anyway they were infrequent and unimportant.
But these disturbing side-effects – jerky uncontrolled movements, particularly around the face, mouth and tongue – do occur, and I regularly see patients who suffer from them.
https://www.cchrint.org/2013/09/25/why-are-so-many-people-being-labelled-bipolar/
So how exactly are mental illnesses diagnosed?
The DSM
The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (commonly referred to as the DSM), is produced by the American Psychiatric Association as the standard guide used by mental health professionals to diagnose mental illness. The first edition of the DSM, published in 1952, listed 106 disorders and their descriptions in a concise 130 pages. Compare that to the DSM-5, published in 2013, which runs just under a thousand pages and lists more than 300 maladies. Importantly, the way a diagnosis enters the DSM is by a simple voting procedure.
https://www.cchr.org/documentaries/marketing-of-madness/
Knowing nothing about the mind, the brain, or about the underlying causes of mental disturbance, psychiatry still sears the brain with electroshock, tears it with psychosurgery and deadens it with dangerous drugs.
“CCHR is calling on anyone whose family member or friend has been the victim of dangerous psychiatric drug prescription practices or electroshock and other brain-intervention psychiatric therapies; sexual assault, billing fraud, negligence or any other crime or abuse committed in the mental health system to contact CCHR.”
cchr.org
cchrint.org
CCHR created the psychiatric drug side effects search engine to provide the public with easily understandable information on the documented risks of psychiatric drugs.
It is provided as a free public service by CCHR International: https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
Your search will yield a summary of the following three different sources of data on documented psychiatric drug risks:
1. International drug regulatory warnings.
2. Studies published in worldwide medical journals.
3. Adverse reaction reports filed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration between 2004-2012, by doctors, pharmacists, health care providers, attorneys and consumers.
Only by providing all the facts about the risks of psychiatric treatment can we possibly reduce the number of victims who unfortunately learn this truth through personal tragedy.
Psychiatrists are interested in drugs because we use a lot of them. Most people who visit a doctor for a mental health problem will come away with a prescription for at least one.
The most powerful and controversial are the antipsychotics [commonly prescribed for 'bipolar'].
Bipolar disorder has become the ‘fashionable’ mental health diagnosis – helped, no doubt, by the fact that many celebrities, including Catherine Zeta-Jones and Stephen Fry, have said they, too, are sufferers.
But as a new book reveals, the readiness with which so many people are being diagnosed as bipolar means they’re needlessly prescribed heavy-duty drugs – with serious consequences for their health…
THE MYTH OF A ‘CHEMICAL IMBALANCE’
When these drugs were discovered – more than 60 years ago – they were embraced by psychiatrists.
Unlike the straitjacket or electric shock therapy, they were said to treat not just the symptoms of schizophrenia – dulling the voices and the visions – but also to correct the underlying disease.
They did it, said leading researchers, by reversing a ‘chemical imbalance’ in the brain (although the evidence never really stacked up – a rival, and I believe far more plausible, theory said the drugs worked by damping down brain activity, but this was rapidly forgotten.)
As a result, the drugs came to be seen as a cleverly targeted and sophisticated, and essentially benign, treatment. It was a seductive claim, but it was a myth; one swallowed hook, line and sinker by the medical profession at the time.
The claim is still being propagated today, but it has been extended – now it’s said that large numbers of people may need antipsychotics to rebalance the malfunctioning chemicals that cause bipolar disorder.
Brain damage: Long-term treatments can cause tardive dyskinesia, which results in embarrassing involuntary movements and may be associated with mental decline.
Long-term treatment can also cause an irreversible form of brain damage called tardive dyskinesia which results in embarrassing involuntary movements and may be associated with some mental decline.
This was clearly recognised in the early days of the drug, but as the idea that antipsychotics could treat disease became more widely accepted, psychiatrists increasingly dismissed or downplayed these involuntary movements, saying they were an effect of the disease and that anyway they were infrequent and unimportant.
But these disturbing side-effects – jerky uncontrolled movements, particularly around the face, mouth and tongue – do occur, and I regularly see patients who suffer from them.
https://www.cchrint.org/2013/09/25/why-are-so-many-people-being-labelled-bipolar/
So how exactly are mental illnesses diagnosed?
The DSM
The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (commonly referred to as the DSM), is produced by the American Psychiatric Association as the standard guide used by mental health professionals to diagnose mental illness. The first edition of the DSM, published in 1952, listed 106 disorders and their descriptions in a concise 130 pages. Compare that to the DSM-5, published in 2013, which runs just under a thousand pages and lists more than 300 maladies. Importantly, the way a diagnosis enters the DSM is by a simple voting procedure.
https://www.cchr.org/documentaries/marketing-of-madness/
Knowing nothing about the mind, the brain, or about the underlying causes of mental disturbance, psychiatry still sears the brain with electroshock, tears it with psychosurgery and deadens it with dangerous drugs.
“CCHR is calling on anyone whose family member or friend has been the victim of dangerous psychiatric drug prescription practices or electroshock and other brain-intervention psychiatric therapies; sexual assault, billing fraud, negligence or any other crime or abuse committed in the mental health system to contact CCHR.”
cchr.org
cchrint.org
CCHR created the psychiatric drug side effects search engine to provide the public with easily understandable information on the documented risks of psychiatric drugs.
It is provided as a free public service by CCHR International: https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
Your search will yield a summary of the following three different sources of data on documented psychiatric drug risks:
1. International drug regulatory warnings.
2. Studies published in worldwide medical journals.
3. Adverse reaction reports filed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration between 2004-2012, by doctors, pharmacists, health care providers, attorneys and consumers.
Only by providing all the facts about the risks of psychiatric treatment can we possibly reduce the number of victims who unfortunately learn this truth through personal tragedy.
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