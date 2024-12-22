Israeli Soldiers Flee Asian Countries; Fear Grips IDF Over Gaza 'War Crimes' | Sri Lanka | Thailand

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A second Israeli soldier, Lidor Kandalker, is accused of war crimes during Israel's assault on Gaza. The Hind Rajab Foundation, a war crime monitoring group, identified Kandalker as a suspect and filed a complaint with the International Criminal Court (ICC). Kandalker, a member of the Volcano Company combat engineering unit, is accused of demolishing Palestinian homes. The foundation also informed Thai authorities, urging them to arrest him and prevent his escape.
Mirrored - Times Of India
