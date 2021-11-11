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The Sentient World Simulation (SWS): A Continuously Running Model of the Real World
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232 views • November 11, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JN7TjyqN-dA&;t=163s | Metaverse or Sentient World Simulation, BMI (Brain Machine Interface), AI (Artificial Intelligence), Quantum Computer, D-Wave, Simulated Reality, The Genome Project, The Human Connectome Project (http://www.humanconnectomeproject.org/), Synthetic Immortality, EMulations (= Duplicated Minds, Personalities), Avatars, Hive Mind, Synthetic Telepathy (through Brain Net), uploading in the Hive Mind, Starlink, Neuralink, The QUANTUMlink, Quantum Computing, Parallel Realities ...
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