Vidar Ligard, Rev. William Meni Amanda Grace: Facing Witchcraft in the Church, the USA & Africa

Join Amanda, Vidar Ligard of Safari Mission, and special guest Rev. William Meni as they share compelling updates on their missions in Kenya and the Congo. Rev. Meni shares powerful stories of driving out witchdoctors and witnessing conversions in remote villages, including the transformative journey of a witchdoctor's son. Vidar and Pastor Meni shed light on the alarming spread of witchcraft in America and its infiltration into the church, drawing parallels to biblical stories like Saul consulting a witch before his downfall. They discuss Jesus sending them on courageous assignments to confront these issues and speak to the awareness of our power in Christ. Stay tuned for an enlightening exploration of the challenges and triumphs in their mission work. Tune in Feb 27 at 6pm ET.

