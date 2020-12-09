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Nine Political Appointees Will Decide Election: SCOTUS Black Robes Are Like a Box of Chocolates — You Never Know What You’re Going To Get
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186 views • December 09, 2020
The “lockdown election” has now become a Supreme Court election. States line up on both sides of the issue as it races to a conclusion. The unelected political appointees will decide — not you.
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian
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