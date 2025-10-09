White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1976 - Betty Cobb - Report on the plea

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Betty, after finishing her Independence Day shopping, was unloading her groceries, when White kidnapped her. He forced her into the trunk of her car, before driving to his home. He then assaulted her with a knife and raped her, before binding her and putting her in a closet. White has been connected to other cases by DNA.