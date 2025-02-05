BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ethnic Cleansing but MAGA-Style
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1259 followers
130 views • 2 months ago

Ethnic Cleansing But MAGA-Style. 

Reporter asks US President Donald Trump about the question of removing Palestinians from Gaza:

How many people are you thinking about relocating from Gaza?

Donald Trump:

All of them, we're talking about probably 1.7 million people... I think they'll be resettled in areas where they can live a beautiful life and not be worried about dying every day.

Did he just admit that 600k Palestinians are gone? 2.3 Million people lived in Gaza prior to October 7..... 

Adding:  

Now that Trump has all but erased Gaza, Congress will handle erasing the West Bank....

Republican lawmakers in the House and Senate introduced bills that would bar the use of the term West Bank in United States government documents and materials, replacing the phrase with Judea and Samaria.

— The New York Times.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
