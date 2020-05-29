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Trump signs social media executive order
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25 views • May 29, 2020
President Trump is crafting an executive order on social media that could seek to curb legal protections for the industry, a broadside that comes amid his escalating fight this week with Twitter over the company's decision to fact-check his claims for the first time.
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