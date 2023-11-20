Create New Account
Anna Perez: America: Where Citizens Starve and Illegals Thrive!
Leona Wind
Published a day ago

It turns out they’re not sending us “the best and brightest” and the government is doing far worse things than you can imagine. Federal whistleblower Carlos Arellano joins me to expose the border crisis.

