G-TV and G-News Are Leverages Capable of Moving the World

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In the May 18, 2021 Getter video, Mr. Miles Guo revealed that G-TV and G-News’ real significance and value lie in its leverage effect. “Give me a lever long enough and a fulcrum on which to place it, and I shall move the world,” he said, “G-News, G-TV, and Getome are at the point that can move the earth.” He also pointed out that he didn’t want to make an enemy with Apple and iOS even though they had caused big loss to Guo Media previously because we would still need them.