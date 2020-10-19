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Biblical Solutions For Life - Session 1. "Fear of man is a snare"
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5 views • October 19, 2020
The fear of man is a snare, but those who trust in God are safe.
Proverbs 29:25
"And I want to speak to you a truth,
The very same people that you compromise and disobey God to please, will not please your God, because of your weakness. They don't see His power. They see you cowering, under their power."
Training by Pastor Lonzine Lee
To learn more about
More Than Enough Ministries https://mteminc.org/
and Astounding Love! A Global Church Fellowship
[email protected]
https://astoundinglove.org/
1914 Trade Zone Boulevard
San Jose, CA 95131 USA
(408) 945-4439: MAIN
#HeMattersThatMuch
#LoveAstounding
#ItIsSoSimple
Proverbs 29:25
"And I want to speak to you a truth,
The very same people that you compromise and disobey God to please, will not please your God, because of your weakness. They don't see His power. They see you cowering, under their power."
Training by Pastor Lonzine Lee
To learn more about
More Than Enough Ministries https://mteminc.org/
and Astounding Love! A Global Church Fellowship
[email protected]
https://astoundinglove.org/
1914 Trade Zone Boulevard
San Jose, CA 95131 USA
(408) 945-4439: MAIN
#HeMattersThatMuch
#LoveAstounding
#ItIsSoSimple
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