Paul Pelosi attacker may get deported?? California is a SANCTUARY city....

Unfortunately , you CAN fool some people Some of the time, but most are becoming suspicious of this crazy edited DAILY story .. now 8 days...
If Lake doesn't take AZ , they RIGGED it.
Kari Lake will WIN AZ, but if it's rigged, she will know it.
They even wrote it into Joe Biden's speech last night and tonight, CNN Jimmy Kimmel.. ugh , how far will they go before they crash and burn...while the world watches.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.