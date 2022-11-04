Paul Pelosi attacker may get deported?? California is a SANCTUARY city....

Unfortunately , you CAN fool some people Some of the time, but most are becoming suspicious of this crazy edited DAILY story .. now 8 days...

If Lake doesn't take AZ , they RIGGED it.





Kari Lake will WIN AZ, but if it's rigged, she will know it.

They even wrote it into Joe Biden's speech last night and tonight, CNN Jimmy Kimmel.. ugh , how far will they go before they crash and burn...while the world watches.