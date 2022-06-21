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Child Molesting Pedos Caught On Tape: Demonic Sex Fetish Shows Aimed Directly At Children
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153 views • June 21, 2022

Stew Peters Show.


From the right to “Love” to the normalization of PEDOPHILIA. Taylor Hansen shares his undercover experience of a “family friendly” drag show that is ultimately enabling Pedophilia.


Watch this new episode NOW at StewPeters.com!


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Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows


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Support our efforts to keep truth alive:

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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1964el-child-molesting-pedos-caught-on-tape-demonic-sex-fetish-shows-aimed-directl.html


Keywords
current eventschildrenpedophiliapedophilessexpedosshowsundercoverfetishchild molestorsstew petersdrag showtaylor hansen
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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