Child Molesting Pedos Caught On Tape: Demonic Sex Fetish Shows Aimed Directly At Children

Stew Peters Show.





From the right to “Love” to the normalization of PEDOPHILIA. Taylor Hansen shares his undercover experience of a “family friendly” drag show that is ultimately enabling Pedophilia.





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