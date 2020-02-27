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The Thief That Truly Believed - Pastor Charles Lawson - Wednesday Preaching: Feb 26 2020
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6 views • February 27, 2020
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The Thief That Truly Believed - Pastor Charles Lawson - Wednesday Preaching: Feb 26 2020
Pastor Charles Lawson preaches an absolutely powerful sermon today about the saving Truth and knowledge of Our Lord Jesus Christ. This is a Must Watch.
Charles Lawson's Website: http://pastorcharleslawson.org
Watch all of Pastor Charles Lawson's sermons on his website directly at http://pastorcharleslawson.org/sermons
Find a KJV Fundamental Baptist Church in your area: https://fundamental.org/kjv-church-directory/
Contact:
Temple Baptist Church
email: [email protected]
http://pastorcharleslawson.org/contact
The Thief That Truly Believed - Pastor Charles Lawson - Wednesday Preaching: Feb 26 2020
Pastor Charles Lawson preaches an absolutely powerful sermon today about the saving Truth and knowledge of Our Lord Jesus Christ. This is a Must Watch.
Charles Lawson's Website: http://pastorcharleslawson.org
Watch all of Pastor Charles Lawson's sermons on his website directly at http://pastorcharleslawson.org/sermons
Find a KJV Fundamental Baptist Church in your area: https://fundamental.org/kjv-church-directory/
Contact:
Temple Baptist Church
email: [email protected]
http://pastorcharleslawson.org/contact
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