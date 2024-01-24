Create New Account
Prepare for very difficult times
Jan 4, 2024 Rick's Alone Time with God Blog: My children. I need you to prepare for very difficult times. You will see difficult things, learn difficult truths, and have difficulty in your personal lives. This is a major shaking that is necessary so people will be able to clearly see what evil really is and the stark contrast between my love. #GodsMessage #DifficultTimes #PrepareForTheStorm #SeekingGodsLove #FindingComfort #StayCloseToGod #LightOnAHill

#SpiritualStorm #PrioritizeGod #StayHumble #NewEra #GreatHarvest

Blog: https://i.mtr.cool/gourfupnfb

qanongreat awakeningblessed to teach

