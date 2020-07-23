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Support The 2A Get Cool Patches - 2A Patch Batch 2020
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11 views • July 23, 2020
The 2A Patch Batch 2020 is an excellent opportunity to help some great 2A groups, organizations and creators while at the same time getting you hands on some awesome patches. This campaign ends over on Indiegogo at Midnight PST, July 26th 2020.
Indigogo 2A Patch Batch 2020
https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/2a-patch-batch-2020#/
DC Project
https://www.dcproject.info/
Connecticut Citizens Defense League
https://www.ccdl.us/
Skip's Tactial Solutions
https://www.skipstacticalsolutions.com/
Guns & Gadgets
https://www.youtube.com/user/jyanis
2A4E
https://diversityshoot.com/
No Other Choice
http://www.nootherchoice.net/
Riding Shotgun With Charlie
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCq52xMnT0OWhvABvFlXvDXw
Liberty Doll
https://www.thelibertydoll.com/
GunTube.org
https://guntube.org/home
Walk The Talk America
https://walkthetalkamerica.org/
CloverTac
https://clovertac.com/
Every 2nd Matters
https://every2ndmatters.com/
Indigogo 2A Patch Batch 2020
https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/2a-patch-batch-2020#/
DC Project
https://www.dcproject.info/
Connecticut Citizens Defense League
https://www.ccdl.us/
Skip's Tactial Solutions
https://www.skipstacticalsolutions.com/
Guns & Gadgets
https://www.youtube.com/user/jyanis
2A4E
https://diversityshoot.com/
No Other Choice
http://www.nootherchoice.net/
Riding Shotgun With Charlie
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCq52xMnT0OWhvABvFlXvDXw
Liberty Doll
https://www.thelibertydoll.com/
GunTube.org
https://guntube.org/home
Walk The Talk America
https://walkthetalkamerica.org/
CloverTac
https://clovertac.com/
Every 2nd Matters
https://every2ndmatters.com/
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