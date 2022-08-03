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Le mensonge du réchauffement climatique ! 3
Les journalistes qui parlent du réchauffement climatique sont des menteurs !
Si mes propos ne vous plaisent pas déposez plainte !
http://surfacelibre.blogspot.com/2010/06/la-grande-fraude-du-rechauffement.html
https://www.climato-realistes.fr/dans-les-annees-1970-cest-un-refroidissement-global-qui-inquietait-la-communaute-scientifique/
https://hommelibre.blog.tdg.ch/archive/2013/10/13/climat-pourquoi-les-temperatures-mondiales-baissent-depuis-1.html
http://surfacelibre.blogspot.com/2010/08/rechauffement-climatique-cest.html
http://surfacelibre.blogspot.com/2010/06/biocarburant-le-mensonge-vert.html