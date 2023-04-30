AIA One Billion

Create New Account
Mr Speedy
Published a day ago

AIA ad in the lobby of AIA, no sound. All about Net Zero by 2050, app guidance or tracking. Sounds like a carbon tracker app. One billion, longer healthier lives by 2030. I wonder if this is one billion of the world's population #AIAOneBillion

Keywords
climate changeagenda 2030net zerocarbon tracking

