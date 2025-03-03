Jews, Muslims, Jihad, Romans 13, Espionage, Trump, Chemtrails, Remote Hacking

2025-03-02 Tim, Lynn, Bill

Topic list:

* Bob Dylan, Werner Klemperer and Judaism.

* John Brennan, Sean Stone, “King Charles” and Islam.

* Myer Lansky, the U.S. Supreme Court, Jews and Jesuits.

* The Ground Zero Mosque and Shanksville Memorial.

* The “Gregorian calendar” and October 7th.

* Of Martin Luther and the Jews.

* Romans 13.

* “Kim” and St. John Philby and espionage in the Cold War.

* “Donald Trump vs. Volodymyr Zelenskyy”.

* “Pam” Bondi, Alexander Acosta, Andrew Puzder and Jeffrey Epstein.

* Where are Jeff and Gislaine now?

* Monika Lewinsky and Iran-Contra.

* Yasser Arafat.

* The Trump scandals that won’t be in the headlines.

* Eastern Orthodoxy and the DOGE of Drumpf.

* Knights of Malta.

* Of “chemtrails” and weather manipulation.

* Michael Hastings and remote hacking.

* John McCain and Newt Gingrich.

