© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved.

Jews, Muslims, Jihad, Romans 13, Espionage, Trump, Chemtrails, Remote Hacking
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
29 views • 2 months ago

2025-03-02 Tim, Lynn, Bill

 

Topic list:
* Bob Dylan, Werner Klemperer and Judaism.
* John Brennan, Sean Stone, “King Charles” and Islam.
* Myer Lansky, the U.S. Supreme Court, Jews and Jesuits.
* The Ground Zero Mosque and Shanksville Memorial.
* The “Gregorian calendar” and October 7th.
* Of Martin Luther and the Jews.
* Romans 13.
* “Kim” and St. John Philby and espionage in the Cold War.
* “Donald Trump vs. Volodymyr Zelenskyy”.
* “Pam” Bondi, Alexander Acosta, Andrew Puzder and Jeffrey Epstein.
* Where are Jeff and Gislaine now?
* Monika Lewinsky and Iran-Contra.
* Yasser Arafat.
* The Trump scandals that won’t be in the headlines.
* Eastern Orthodoxy and the DOGE of Drumpf.
* Knights of Malta.
* Of “chemtrails” and weather manipulation.
* Michael Hastings and remote hacking.
* John McCain and Newt Gingrich.

As seen on Fake-O-Tube!
https://fakeotube.com

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

 

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

 

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

 

Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:

 

> Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

 

> Rumble:
https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising

 

> BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/

 

> Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci

 

> UGETube
https://ugetube.com/@Johnny_Cirucci

 

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

Bill Munsell and RBN: The Remnant Broadcasting Network

On Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/ralph.meeker.16

 

On Odysee
https://odysee.com/@wimbilltunestv:4

On Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/Wimbill

Bill’s email:
bill munsell 9 (at) gmail . com

