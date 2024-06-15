BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
FINALLY! RUDY GIULIANI REVEALS WHAT HE SAW ON HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP INVOLVING MINORS 🔞 (VIDEO)!!!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
303 views • 10 months ago

Rudy Giuliani reveals what he saw on Hunter Biden laptop. During a fundraiser for Scott Kaspar Rudy Giuliani unveils detail about what he saw on Hunter’s laptop and the illicit activities that he would carry out around minors.


Upload Date ?: 05/27/2022

Effort Crafted into this Video ??: ≈ 11.5hrs ⏰

Background Image ?/Video Credit ? : To Myself ( Prasanth ) ?


#hunterbidenlaptop #laptop #hunterbiden #rudygiuliani


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NQTF4vVg0pE

hunter bidenrudy giulianilife insuranceblackmaillaptop from hellmulti pronged attackscott kaspar
