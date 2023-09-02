Create New Account
Another Moment of Food for Thought - on Lahaina
Biblical Solution
In the middle of many other projects that have me busier than ever before, this is just an impromptu way to at least share my thoughts surrounding the Lahaina and other fires, in ways that folks may not have considered before.

mauilake of firelahainarain down firerevelation 18-4

