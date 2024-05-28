Create New Account
🚨 IOF Helicopters Continue to Transport Dead and Wounded IOF Soldiers from the #Gaza Strip - booby-trapped building
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 20 hours ago

🚨 IOF helicopters continue to transport dead and wounded IOF soldiers from the #Gaza Strip.

Zionist media speaks of a serious security incident in Rafah in the southern #Gaza Strip, in which a booby-trapped building was detonated. 

Preliminary reports suggest 3 dead soldiers and 10 others wounded, 5 seriously. This event is in like with the Al-Qassam Brigades combat report of an operation in Al-Shaout neighborhood hours ago.

iranisraelpalestinesyriagazalebanonyemenwest bank

