🚨 IOF Helicopters Continue to Transport Dead and Wounded IOF Soldiers from the #Gaza Strip - booby-trapped building

🚨 IOF helicopters continue to transport dead and wounded IOF soldiers from the #Gaza Strip.

Zionist media speaks of a serious security incident in Rafah in the southern #Gaza Strip, in which a booby-trapped building was detonated.

Preliminary reports suggest 3 dead soldiers and 10 others wounded, 5 seriously. This event is in like with the Al-Qassam Brigades combat report of an operation in Al-Shaout neighborhood hours ago.