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Crash Course on EMF with Cathy Cooke
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38 views • November 25, 2020
Did you know that your cells are constantly impacted by the radiation from your cell phone and WiFi? There are over 28,000 studies confirming a link between this radiation exposure and chronic health problems. Learn what the science says and how it might be impacting you. Walk away knowing how to reduce your exposure and how to use your devices safely.
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