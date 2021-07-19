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TELEGRAMNL- NL SUB - OVERWINNING BILL GATES, ANTHONY FAUCI & BIG PHARMA VERLOREN VAN HOOGGERECHTSHOF
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300 views • July 19, 2021
Bovenstaande video geeft inzicht in hoe hard waarheid wordt gefnuikt. Deze video bespreekt een uitspraak van mei 2020,dus 14 maand geleden!! Hoe komt het dan pas nu aan het oppervlak? In mei 2020 waren er nog geen vaccins,maar deze informatie mocht niet buiten komen! Het spreekt over alle andere vaccins , maar het gemeenschappelijk hier is dat alle vaccins gif bevatten,allemaal. Waarom zou het vaccin van nu anders zijn? We worden constant belogen , dit is een zoveelste bewijs!!
http://stopdelockdown.eu/vaccinaties.html
http://stopdelockdown.eu/vaccinaties.html
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