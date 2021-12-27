Santa Claus

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16 views • December 27, 2021
Take a break from all the blood and guts in the real world and join me for all the blood and guts in the world of horror fiction every Saturday at 6pm ET for a 6 hour horror podcast only on Odysee.
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Become an Executive Producer ($50): PayPal | Patreon | SubscribeStar
Become a Producer ($20): PayPal | Patreon | SubscribeStar
Become a Co-Producer ($10): PayPal | Patreon | SubscribeStar
Become an Associate Producer ($5): PayPal | Patreon | SubscribeStar
Social Media Links: Odysee (primary) | BitChute (secondary)
More: Brighteon | thinkspot | MINDS | gab | MeWe | Parler
Social Media I do NOT use: Alphabet (Google) | Amazon | Apple | Meta (Facebook) | Microsoft | Netflix | Twitter
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