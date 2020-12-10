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THE TRUTH ABOUT WHAT'S REALLY IN THE mRNA COVID19 GMO VACCINE [2020-11-22] (VIDEO)
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260 views • December 10, 2020
THE TRUTH ABOUT WHAT'S REALLY IN THE mRNA COVID19 GMO VACCINE [2020-11-22] (VIDEO)
Here is an actual Astra Zemeca mRNA Covid-19 GMO Vaccination box. Those that line up for the vaccinations, will not be shown or told the actual ingredients. The vaccine contains ABORTED HUMAN FETAL TISSUE, LABORATORY MODIFIED HUMAN DNA, MODIFIED DNA FROM VARIOUS NON-HUMAN LIFEFORMS, and they need ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE TECHNOLOGY to track all the EXPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS for those that get vaccinated. Now you can see why they pushed the fake virus as a PLANdemic/SCAMdemic/CASEdemic, forced lockdowns, forced wearing of face masks, forced social distancing, and forced business closures. Then the talking heads such as Bill Gates, Anthony Fauci, and others kept telling you the only way to get past these draconian POLITICIAN CREATED MEASURES was to get you so SCARED or so TIRED that you would be willing to THROW ALL CAUTION TO THE WIND and take a non animal tested, rushed to market, genetically altering, vaccination. The vaccine is the BIOWEAPON, not a virus. GLOBALIST NWO POLITICIANS (the followers of LUCIFER and SATAN) from many world governments, the UN, the MEDICAL MAFIA, BIG PHARMA, and the WORLD HELL ORGANIZATION will now push forth public shaming, peer pressure, ridicule, sanctions, penalties, fines, lock-outs, lock-downs, travel bans, restricted access and anything else they can think of to use against you to COERCE YOU TO EXERCISE YOUR OWN FREE WILL TO AGREE TO GETTING THE VACCINATION. They are not allowed to hold you down and inject you, you MUST GIVE CONSENT SINCE IT IS YOUR BODY AND SOUL. Once you get one of these shots, your life will be forever altered, and the world governments have ordered enough of the shots to give each human on earth, two doses per year, for the next 2 to 3 years. THINK PEOPLE THINK, START DOING YOUR OWN RESEARCH "RIGHT NOW", BECAUSE YOU MUST WAKE UP BEFORE YOU UNCONSCIOUSLY GIVE CONSENT TO BE VACCINATED, after that, IT WILL BE TOO LATE FOR YOU!
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
HONEST EXPERTS ARE TRYING TO WARN YOU! [2020-12-09] - POLLY ST. GEORGE (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9uZgWfhkPv4C/
UK EXPECTS ‘HIGH VOLUME’ OF COVID VACCINE ADVERSE REACTIONS - DEL BIGTREE (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fpYH9xuNu7Fp/
CNN WANTS YOU TO IGNORE PEOPLE DYING AFTER TAKING COVID VACCINE [2020-12-08] - THE SALTY CRACKER (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/s9ruEbRGormT/
HUMAN 2.0: A WAKEUP CALL TO THE HUMAN RACE - DR. CARRIE L. MADEJ (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/T2HGhUZso0IW/
IT IS GOING TO BE THE MOST TERRIBLE VACCINE OF ALL - DR. ROBERTO PETRELLA (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RSQGNBA1JODk/
BILL GATES ADMITS THAT THE COVID19 GMO VACCINATION WILL CHANGE HUMAN DNA FOREVER (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1aIjaHJh28rI/
TWO CRINGEWORTHY BILL GATES INTERVIEWS - DAVE CULLEN (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VoqgNGQrfxmq/
DANGEROUS GENE EDITING VAX PUSHED HARD, BUT WHY? - TIM TRUTH (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tehOmWNHjgGD/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Here is an actual Astra Zemeca mRNA Covid-19 GMO Vaccination box. Those that line up for the vaccinations, will not be shown or told the actual ingredients. The vaccine contains ABORTED HUMAN FETAL TISSUE, LABORATORY MODIFIED HUMAN DNA, MODIFIED DNA FROM VARIOUS NON-HUMAN LIFEFORMS, and they need ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE TECHNOLOGY to track all the EXPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS for those that get vaccinated. Now you can see why they pushed the fake virus as a PLANdemic/SCAMdemic/CASEdemic, forced lockdowns, forced wearing of face masks, forced social distancing, and forced business closures. Then the talking heads such as Bill Gates, Anthony Fauci, and others kept telling you the only way to get past these draconian POLITICIAN CREATED MEASURES was to get you so SCARED or so TIRED that you would be willing to THROW ALL CAUTION TO THE WIND and take a non animal tested, rushed to market, genetically altering, vaccination. The vaccine is the BIOWEAPON, not a virus. GLOBALIST NWO POLITICIANS (the followers of LUCIFER and SATAN) from many world governments, the UN, the MEDICAL MAFIA, BIG PHARMA, and the WORLD HELL ORGANIZATION will now push forth public shaming, peer pressure, ridicule, sanctions, penalties, fines, lock-outs, lock-downs, travel bans, restricted access and anything else they can think of to use against you to COERCE YOU TO EXERCISE YOUR OWN FREE WILL TO AGREE TO GETTING THE VACCINATION. They are not allowed to hold you down and inject you, you MUST GIVE CONSENT SINCE IT IS YOUR BODY AND SOUL. Once you get one of these shots, your life will be forever altered, and the world governments have ordered enough of the shots to give each human on earth, two doses per year, for the next 2 to 3 years. THINK PEOPLE THINK, START DOING YOUR OWN RESEARCH "RIGHT NOW", BECAUSE YOU MUST WAKE UP BEFORE YOU UNCONSCIOUSLY GIVE CONSENT TO BE VACCINATED, after that, IT WILL BE TOO LATE FOR YOU!
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
HONEST EXPERTS ARE TRYING TO WARN YOU! [2020-12-09] - POLLY ST. GEORGE (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9uZgWfhkPv4C/
UK EXPECTS ‘HIGH VOLUME’ OF COVID VACCINE ADVERSE REACTIONS - DEL BIGTREE (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fpYH9xuNu7Fp/
CNN WANTS YOU TO IGNORE PEOPLE DYING AFTER TAKING COVID VACCINE [2020-12-08] - THE SALTY CRACKER (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/s9ruEbRGormT/
HUMAN 2.0: A WAKEUP CALL TO THE HUMAN RACE - DR. CARRIE L. MADEJ (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/T2HGhUZso0IW/
IT IS GOING TO BE THE MOST TERRIBLE VACCINE OF ALL - DR. ROBERTO PETRELLA (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RSQGNBA1JODk/
BILL GATES ADMITS THAT THE COVID19 GMO VACCINATION WILL CHANGE HUMAN DNA FOREVER (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1aIjaHJh28rI/
TWO CRINGEWORTHY BILL GATES INTERVIEWS - DAVE CULLEN (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VoqgNGQrfxmq/
DANGEROUS GENE EDITING VAX PUSHED HARD, BUT WHY? - TIM TRUTH (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tehOmWNHjgGD/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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