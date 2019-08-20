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Vegan Chocolate Chip Brownie - Best Dairy Free Dessert!
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141 views • August 20, 2019
https://richbitchcooking.wordpress.co...
I forgot to mention that I baked at 375 degrees and started checking on them after 15 minutes. Because I added liquid it took me over 25 minutes to make. The original recipe suggest baking for 15 minutes (link below).
Vegan Caramel Butterscotch Sauce Recipe: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4n-qN...
For more details on this recipe check out my blog: https://richbitchcooking.wordpress.com/
Brownie recipe inspired by: http://chocolatecoveredkatie.com/2015... https://www.instagram.com/VeganButLazy/
https://www.facebook.com/VeganButLazy/
https://twitter.com/VeganButLazy
https://www.pinterest.com/CheapEasyVe...
I forgot to mention that I baked at 375 degrees and started checking on them after 15 minutes. Because I added liquid it took me over 25 minutes to make. The original recipe suggest baking for 15 minutes (link below).
Vegan Caramel Butterscotch Sauce Recipe: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4n-qN...
For more details on this recipe check out my blog: https://richbitchcooking.wordpress.com/
Brownie recipe inspired by: http://chocolatecoveredkatie.com/2015... https://www.instagram.com/VeganButLazy/
https://www.facebook.com/VeganButLazy/
https://twitter.com/VeganButLazy
https://www.pinterest.com/CheapEasyVe...
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