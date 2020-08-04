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Bill Clinton Is A Pedophile Trends #1 On Twitter; MSM Ignores - War Room Full Show
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23 views • August 04, 2020
It’s a loaded Monday broadcast with major updates on the 2020 election, Democrat riots mobs in the streets, the UN running the Biden Campaign, and the world waking up to the Pedophile networks and the death cult of Bill Gates and forced vaccinations. Guests on today’s show include Jim Hoft and Gabriel Keane with an update on the Soros funded Democrat set up of a Navy Seal and former Governor of Missouri, Savanah Hernandez on the state of the BLM protests and the ANTIFA riots, and Jason Lo makes a major discovery about who is really running the Joe Biden campaign. Owen Shroyer also takes calls from Veterans on the current state of America. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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