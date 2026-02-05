William Stevenson, the former husband of former first lady Jill Biden, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of his current wife, Linda Stevenson, according to a grand jury indictment unsealed Monday.





Stevenson, 77, was taken into custody following what New Castle County police described as an extensive investigation lasting several weeks. Authorities have released limited details about the alleged crime, but confirmed the charge stems from a December 28 incident at the couple’s Wilmington area home.





Source: https://theworldwatch.com/videos/1610824/jill-biden-s-ex-husband-just-got-arrested-for-murdering-his-current-wife/