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Stew Peters Interviews Mark Steele On The Evil Nature of The 5-G Beast System Fraud-Satan's Sect.
Dune Drifter
Dune Drifter
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Stew Peters Interviews Mark Steele On The Evil Nature of The 5-G Beast System Fraud-Satan's Sect.

https://rumble.com/v1hb28l-stew-peters-interviews-mark-steele-on-the-evil-nature-of-the-5-g-beast-syst.html


Some revealing stuff, Mark does some great work he is extremely knowledgeable.  Lots of technical words to explain all of which makes sense if you listen research and learn.  How many people know that the 5G roll out is nothing whatsoever to do with your phones?  In fact there is no 5G equipment in existence, just the death masts.  Here is another fact, 5G is also not going to assist electric self drive vehicles you have been conned as to the real reason 5G is being installed in countries all around the world and it must be stopped.  The reason why there has been NO safety assessments been made is that 'they' know if there were 5G would fail.


Original Source https://www.roxytube.com/v/GRO9Ml

This interview hopefully wakes more people up because the 5-G Satanic Beast System is almost completely installed around the planet. Even people who are aware of all the evil shit going on aren't paying attention to this threat and the possibilities it may have. why you think they are assaulting us with nanotechnology in our food and everything else.


You don't want this stuff accumulating in your body when they activate the death towers because the effects will be amplified and might kill you or take control of you so I urge everybody to at least take a few steps to detox whatever is possible to detox from these heavy metal nanoparticles or graphene before its too late. https://cutt.ly/detoxAI


This advanced technology and 5-G pentagram system is controlled by Satan himself and it wants to destroy our divine connection to everything good in the universe. They want everybody and everything connected to this smart grid and people lost sight of the fact that we already have the most advanced technology and connection to everything already and this is literally a Satanic takeover of the planet.

=================================


SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg

http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/


DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)

https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter

TOPICAL DIGEST

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest

DUNE

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/

WATER BEARER

https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer

TOPICAL DIGEST

https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest

DUNEDRIFTER

https://roxytube.com


---------------------------------------------------------

UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights


To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.

Soundgrounder Music

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg


Stew Peters, Interviews Mark Steele, on 5G

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