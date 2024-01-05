Create New Account
REVELAÇÕES CÓSMICAS - Episódio 13 - 1º Temporada - Portais: Navegando Pelo Tempo
Oculto Revelado - A Verdade
O tempo como o conhecemos é apenas uma ilusão. É tão maleável quanto o espaço que habitamos. Corey Goode traça uma correlação entre tempo e consciência; conhecimento que é vital para a compreensão das viagens interestelares.

Keywords
ovnisespiritualidadeuniverso

