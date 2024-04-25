A Clear Sign

This short video was sent to me by a friend in the U.K., showing us his new hobby.
And it was good to see the little old lady finally get herself on the BBC at the 0:28sec mark.
Great work John!
Video Source:
John Edwards
Shrewsbury, U.K.
Closing Theme Music:
'We Be Vibin' by David Robson
Closing Credits Compilation:
Westcombe Motion Pictures
Oxley Park, NSW
Australia 2760
MMXXIV
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between the BBC or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
cl thu15:00
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.