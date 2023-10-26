Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles: October 24-25, 2023





▪️On Tuesday, Palestinian militias launched one of the most massive strikes on Israel since the beginning of the conflict. The militants' targets again included Ashkelon, Sderot and Ashdod, close to the Gaza Strip, as well as cities in the center of the country.





▪️Hamas militants again landed on the beach near Kibbutz Zikim, attacking IDF positions near the base of the same name. Fighting at the site went on until late into the night, but the Israelis managed to repel the attacks, eliminating four Palestinian radicals.





▪️The Israeli Air Force continues to bomb continuously the entire territory of the Gaza Strip. As before, the victims are primarily Palestinian civilians. A strike on a shopping center killed 15 people.





▪️In the West Bank, Israeli security forces keep detaining numerous locals. In Jenin, Palestinians ambushed IDF fighters by detonating a landmine on the convoy's route. Four soldiers were wounded.





▪️Along the border with Lebanon, clashes between Israelis and Hezbollah have continued unabated for a day. The fighters are shelling IDF strongholds, towers and equipment on a daily basis. Lebanese civilians, among others, come under return fire.





▪️Pro-Iranian militias continue to shell Israeli territory from the Syrian side, as well as U.S. targets within range. Fourteen incidents of such shelling and strikes in Syria and Iraq have been recorded in two weeks.





▪️In Syria, the Israeli Army struck Syrian Arab Army positions in Daraa province, killing more than 20 people. In the north, Aleppo airport was hit: the international terminal was again disabled by an Israeli strike.





▪️In Iraq, pro-Iranian militias shelled the U.S. base of Ain al-Asad. One American serviceman was killed, over 20 wounded.