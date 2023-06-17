Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Derek Johnson - Military Understanding for Where We Are Now
127 views
channel image
Warriors Rise
Published a day ago |

Derek and Jodi (Army & Marine Veterans respectively), share about military laws, UCMJ, Constitution, Military procedures and comms to help people see that things are not as though they seem. Once you "see" you will have more confidence in our President (Donald John Trump) and our Military who stand with him. Derek has all the information laid out in a clear and understandable way at his website. Please look it up yourself to gain greater understanding. thedocuments.info His other sites are: the1776Nation.com TruthSocial: RattleTrap 1776 @derekjohnson RUMBLE: @RattleTrap1776 Telegram: RattleTrap1776 Instagram: @DerekJohnsonCountry Jodi LoDolce www.WarriorsRise.net YOUTUBE: JodiL792 Warriors Rise (not all content shared here) RUMBLE: Warriors4ChristRise Brighteon: Warriors Rise FrankSpeech: WarriorsRise TV 107 Daily: Jodi LoDolce Twitter: @JodiL792 Facebook: Jodi LoDolce GETTR: @WarriorsRise TruthSocial: Jodi LoDolce

Keywords
president trumplawmartial lawtribunalsucmjmilitary lawwarriors for christ risewarriorsrisewarriors4christrisejodi lodolcewarriors risederek johnsonderek johnson country

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket