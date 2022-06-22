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Are Central Banks Secretly Buying Bonds Again? Interview w/ Gregory Mannarino
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Nobody Special Finance


8,362 views Premiered 9 hours ago Gregory Mannarino joins me to talk about the massive run up we saw in the US 10 year treasury yield two weeks ago only to have someone with some very deep pockets step in on June 15th and buy up a massive amount of debt, driving yields right back down even as the Federal Reserve raised rates and supposedly began quantitative tightening. Are Central Banks secretly intervening in the debt market and holding these assets off their public balance sheets? Also discussed is the current state of the cryptocurrency market and Greg's big bet on Commodities. Check out Gregory's Channel here: https://www.youtube.com/c/GregoryMannarino

Sign up for his free newsletter at https://traderschoice.net/ #GregMannarino #GregoryMannarino #EndTheFed #MelonHead Support the Channel on Patreon:https://www.patreon.com/NobodySpecialFinance

Join My Discord for More Discussion, Q&A, and News: https://discord.gg/njvf3DPPrF Affiliate Links: Use this link to get $10 in free Bitcoin with Swan: https://www.swanbitcoin.com/NobodySpecial/

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interest ratescentral banksbondsendthefedgregory mannarinodebt marketnobody special finance
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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