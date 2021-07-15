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Forex Market Profile and VWAP Indicator for MetaTrader
LorenzoR
LorenzoR
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3 views • July 15, 2021
Market profile and volume profile indicator for the Meta trader 4 platform.
Includes :
✔️ TPOS (minus the characters display mode)
✔️ Vwap (volume weighted average price) calculation.
✔️ POC Point Of Control
✔️ Value Area
✔️ Developing POC
✔️ Developing VWAP
✔️ Bar Dynamics
✔️ Crosshair
✔️ Hover Fx to assist focus on data points

The indicator is not periodic or overall (on the chart) rather the user can define the start and end of the calculation range on the chart manually.
Many Instances of the indicator can coexist on a chart

You can download an instant 100% free demo ,with a 30 second nag screen on start, at the following link
Instant Free Demo : https://c.mql5.com/6/888/ForexMarketProfile_Demo.ex4
Get It Now : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/68485
Manual : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/744395

Photo by Nataliya Vaitkevich from Pexels
Follow : https://www.pexels.com/@n-voitkevich
Photo Used : https://www.pexels.com/photo/woman-hugging-corgi-4444935/
Keywords
forexvolume profilepocindicatormetatrader4mt4
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