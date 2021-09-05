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Nanakuli Vax Clinic Protesters Encounter Discrimination Under Guise of Criminal Trespass
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30 views • September 05, 2021
On September 4, 2021, protesters went to a "vaccination" clinic hosted at Nanakuli Village Center in Hawaii to educate people about the dangers of the new experimental Covid mRNA gene therapy injections. Police threatened people with arrest for criminal trespass, yet could not cite the crime or law they were breaking. Educate before you "vaccinate".
Title 18 USC 242 Deprivation of rights under color of law.
https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#AlohaFreedomCoalition #Freedom #Vaccine
Title 18 USC 242 Deprivation of rights under color of law.
https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#AlohaFreedomCoalition #Freedom #Vaccine
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