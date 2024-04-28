Four taken to hospital after military horses break loose in central London. White and Black Horse of Revelation. People think two signs we’re heading for the apocalypse happened in London. If you were walking through the centre of London yesterday morning, you might have thought you were in a scene from the Book of Revelation. Behold a white horse, its hoofs and chest apparently covered in blood, galloping through the city streets alongside a similarly riderless black one. You look up, and the clock on Big Ben – that paragon of reassuring reliability in the capital – has stopped at 9am. Its bongs are not ringing out as normal. At that point, you’re probably expecting the ground to crack open beneath you as the sky fills with wailing souls and Night on Bald Mountain blares out. But no. Two chilling portents just happened to occur at the same time in the same part of the city.





Four taken to hospital after military horses break loose in central London. Witnesses describe ‘total mayhem’ as horses – one of them covered in blood – run through centre of city during rush hour. Four people have been taken to hospital after several military horses broke loose during a morning exercise and bolted through central London, colliding with vehicles. Astonished witnesses described “total mayhem” as the runaway horses, including one white horse drenched in blood, ran through the rush-hour streets.





Blood-soaked Household Cavalry horses loose in central London injuring people and hitting cars





Moment escaped Household Cavalry horse 'spooked by builders' is finally captured: Bleeding animal with badly injured leg is loaded into horsebox after six-mile rampage through London that left four people in hospital





Big Ben's hands freeze at 9am for more than an hour before famous clock sounds the wrong number of bongs in major malfunction two years after it was refurbished. Big Ben's clock stopped for more than hour today, leaving Westminster sleuths baffled. The timepiece in the structure was frozen at 9am until gone 10am, before its hands were seen being moved forwards to display the correct time.





