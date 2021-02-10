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'$50 Water Turbine-5 kilowatt
America
America
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151 views • February 10, 2021
This turbine can be built for about half the cost of a 120 watt solar panel ($50), and will produce about ten times more power per day (5 kWh). It can be plugged into any appropriate waterway without the need for earthworks, and uses only standard off the shelf and recycled materials, and basic hand tools.
The turbine is now working and producing power. Full details in the video.
Part One here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1KyL1...

This is free power in terms of economically free, not thermodynamically free. As in, once the turbine is set up you won't be paying anything per kilowatt hour it produces. You do still need to have the power in the water, in form of gravitational potential, to extract.
The turbine cannot and will not take any more power from the system than is already in it, this isn't an over unity / free energy type thing.

Help directly support us creating more prototypes and tutorials by joining the channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyjz...

This technology was produced in partnership with CADUS, a charitable and independent aid organisation who initiate innovative and sustainable projects focusing on need-based capacity building to help people help themselves.
To learn more, visit https://www.cadus.org/

Once the design is optimized I'll produce a full open source construction tutorial on
the website: http://opensourcelowtech.org
the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/opensourcelo...
and the Facebook group (which is the main discussion forum): https://www.facebook.com/groups/opens...

My name is Daniel Connell. I prototype and develop basic technologies which anyone can make using recycled materials and simple tools.
The aim is for everyone everywhere to be able to build and maintain their own infrastructure; producing their own energy, food, clean water, communications, and anything else they need.
All designs are open source and license free for any purpose, and full construction tutorials and how-tos are available on the opensourcelowtech.org website.

#water​ #turbine​ #DIY​ #hydro​ #renewable​ #energy​
License
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Keywords
diypowersubstainable
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy