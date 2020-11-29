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"Racist, Nazi, Bigot" : Words Lose all Meaning; the Inflation of Language + Money
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24 views • November 29, 2020
The more that we overuse words meant to have impact, like bigot, racist, Nazi, Hitler, the less value they actually have until they become absolutely meaningless. It's the inflation of words which mirrors inflationary government schemes where they print money into oblivion, Until it loses all value and undermines the economic structure of our society. The same is true of language And today is the printing presses of the leftist newspapers are printing such stores with wild abandon.
#racism #language #impact
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
#racism #language #impact
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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