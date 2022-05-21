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Is lusting after a single woman really adultery?
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238 views • May 21, 2022
Freeing guilt-ridden Christians from the slavery of counterfeit sin.
Explore this topic in a scholarly but easy-to-understand video that your pastor should probably watch too.
1 Timothy 4:1 “But the Spirit explicitly says that in later times some will [a]fall away from the faith, paying attention to deceitful spirits and teachings of demons…”
Explore this topic in a scholarly but easy-to-understand video that your pastor should probably watch too.
1 Timothy 4:1 “But the Spirit explicitly says that in later times some will [a]fall away from the faith, paying attention to deceitful spirits and teachings of demons…”
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