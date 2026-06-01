Classic Motown grooves power this track with driving, syncopated drums and percussive electric bass, punctuated by bright, punchy horn stabs in verse and chorus, Tight, rhythmic guitar comps groove behind soulful, in-the-pocket lead vocals with crisp call-and-response backing harmonies, Dynamics range from soft, intimate passages to vibrant, belted lines, with tasteful vibrato adding color and warmth, The arrangement radiates energy and charisma, supporting an electrifying, expressive melodic delivery

[Intro]

[Chugging, syncopated rhythm]

[Heavy overdriven bass and tight drum groove]

[Vocalizing with rhythmic grit]

Hi-ho-hum-ba-ba-hum-ba-ba-hum...

Hi-ho-hum-ba-ba-hum-ba-ba-hum...

[Guitar riff enters, locking into the rhythm]



[Verse 1]

[Driving rhythm section]

Staring at the screen, a blank and empty page

The gears are turning, setting up the stage

Ink is flowing through the digital wire

Gotta stoke the engine, feed the creative fire

[Build up]

We’re building a world, track by track

Gotta lock it in, make the rhythm align



[Chorus]

[Explosive energy, full band]

[Anthemic vocals]

Write a song, write a song, write a song!

[Group chant] (Hi-ho-hum-ba-ba-hum-ba-ba-hum)

Write a song, write a song, write a song!

Spin the reel, ride the fader, cast the hook!

Write a song, write a song, write a song!



[Verse 2]

[Rhythm drops back to a tight, pulsing groove]

Channel one is hot, the monitors awake

Every single frequency is a promise you can't break

From the first introduction to the final sonic twist

Pushing through the fog and the heavy midnight mist

[Build up]

The engine is humming, the pattern is set

We’re weaving a story they won't soon forget



[Chorus]

[Explosive energy, full band]

[Anthemic vocals]

Write a song, write a song, write a song!

[Group chant] (Hi-ho-hum-ba-ba-hum-ba-ba-hum)

Write a song, write a song, write a song!

Spin the reel, ride the fader, cast the hook!

Write a song, write a song, write a song!



[Bridge]

[Instrumental Break]

[Heavy, driving rhythm section solo]

[Aggressive guitar and synth unison riff]

[Vocals intense and direct]

Chasing down the prompt, driving down the vocal track

Once the ink is dry, there is no turning back

From the concept to the master, let the framework ignite

We’re working through the shadows, running deep into the night!



[Guitar Solo]

[Soaring, melodic progressive rock guitar solo over heavy chugging rhythm]



[Chorus]

[Maximum intensity]

Write a song, write a song, write a song!

[Group chant] (Hi-ho-hum-ba-ba-hum-ba-ba-hum)

Write a song, write a song, write a song!

Spin the reel, ride the fader, cast the hook!

Write a song, write a song, write a song!



[Outro]

[Rhythm slows to a heavy stomp]

Write a song, write a song, write a song...

[Chant] (Hi-ho-hum-ba-ba-hum-ba-ba-hum)

Write a song, write a song, write a song...

[Chant] (Hi-ho-hum-ba-ba-hum-ba-ba-hum)

[Music drops out except for bass and kick drum]

[Spoken, gritty] Just write it.

[Fade out on heavy bass and drum cadence]



[End]

