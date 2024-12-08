Nahar Al-Sadi A Life Behind Bars

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nahar Al-Saadi, an orphan from Jenin sentenced to four life sentences, endures harsh conditions and mistreatment in prison. His sister shared the latest updates regarding her brother.
Interview: The sister of Nahar Al-Saadi.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 01/12/2024
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://FreePalestine.Video