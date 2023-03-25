Create New Account
WTF IS UP WITH "CHAT GPT"
156 views
LetsBoGrandon
Published a day ago

Shout out to Doc Patriot. It's where I ran into this first but after just a bit of looking into this, lemme just say that... There's some SERIOUS issues here. I mean SERIOUS. Obviously this thing wasn't programmed to be honest? Who did that? And what's the point of chat gpt if it can make up things. Thats not good...lol. it looks like this AI is already loose of that's the case. Hit meeeee! [email protected]

preppingsurvivalaichatgpt

