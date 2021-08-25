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Robotic Parking Systems: 18 cars in-and-out in 140 seconds
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30 views • August 25, 2021
Robotic Parking Systems moves more cars faster than any other automated parking system.
Let us show you how.
Patrons retrieve their cars at a kiosk in a lobby.
Then they exit the lobby to go to their terminals.
This video sequence was taken from two angles.
Watch closely as 12 vehicles enter and 6 leave.
18 vehicles processed—all in 140 seconds.
Robotic Parking Systems has the highest speed of flow...
...in the industry.
And that’s not just us saying it.
Our speed of flow has been verified...
and third party certified...
...as the fastest in the world.
Our latest parking installation has 2,300 parking spaces.
It holds the Guinness World Record...
...and processes 425 vehicles per hour.
That’s more than 7 vehicles per minute...
...whether entering, exiting, or a combination of both.
The bottom line is this:
For a parking structure with hundreds of spaces...
or thousands of spaces...
it’s not enough to move one vehicle at a time...
...no matter how quickly.
The key is quantity.
No one moves lots of cars faster...
...than Robotic Parking Systems.
No one.
As the saying goes...
Time is Money.
So keep more of yours.
Robotic Parking Systems
Always Ahead
Visit us at: https://www.roboticparking.com/
Let us show you how.
Patrons retrieve their cars at a kiosk in a lobby.
Then they exit the lobby to go to their terminals.
This video sequence was taken from two angles.
Watch closely as 12 vehicles enter and 6 leave.
18 vehicles processed—all in 140 seconds.
Robotic Parking Systems has the highest speed of flow...
...in the industry.
And that’s not just us saying it.
Our speed of flow has been verified...
and third party certified...
...as the fastest in the world.
Our latest parking installation has 2,300 parking spaces.
It holds the Guinness World Record...
...and processes 425 vehicles per hour.
That’s more than 7 vehicles per minute...
...whether entering, exiting, or a combination of both.
The bottom line is this:
For a parking structure with hundreds of spaces...
or thousands of spaces...
it’s not enough to move one vehicle at a time...
...no matter how quickly.
The key is quantity.
No one moves lots of cars faster...
...than Robotic Parking Systems.
No one.
As the saying goes...
Time is Money.
So keep more of yours.
Robotic Parking Systems
Always Ahead
Visit us at: https://www.roboticparking.com/
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