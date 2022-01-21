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Status Report: Nullify Federal Gun Control
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51 views • January 21, 2022
States have the power to pull the rug out from under federal gun control enforcement. Get a status report update on bills up for consideration in 6 states - with more expected soon.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: January 21, 2022
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Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: January 21, 2022
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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