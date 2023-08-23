Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Bloodlines of Control - Eve Lorgen Interview with James Bartley
channel image
The Cosmic Switchboard
21 Subscribers
39 views
Published 14 hours ago

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2023/08/22/bloodlines-of-control/


Eve Lorgen returns to The Cosmic Switchboard Show to discuss a variety of issues including the Bloodlines of Control, MK Ultra, Loosh Feeding and more.

Keywords
aliensufohuman traffickersilluminatimilitary industrial complexreptiliansfreemasonssatanic ritual abusemissing peoplegraysraytheonalien craftalien abductionsproject blue beamdark entitiesartificial disasternational park missing peoplealien constructgood ets bad etscontrolled informatioonbloodline controlblood sacrafice

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket