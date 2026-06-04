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The Dragon's Last Gasp: Why Utah Just Said No to Silicon Valley
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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The globalists accidentally told the truth. A massive UN investigation just blew the lid off Silicon Valley's biggest lie: AI isn't getting cleaner. It's getting hungrier.


ChatGPT alone processes 2.5 billion prompts daily. A single AI video drinks four liters of water—a two-day supply for a human. By 2030, data centers will consume water equal to the annual drinking needs of 1.3 billion people. The math is devastating. Efficiency gains don't reduce consumption. They just make the dragon crave more.


But here is where the story turns. In rural Box Elder County, Utah, a celebrity billionaire tried to park a 40,000-acre data center on the shore of the dying Great Salt Lake. The thermal load? The equivalent of 23 atomic bombs of waste heat dumped into the valley every single day.


The people said no. Over 700 formal protests. A referendum to strip approval. In less than a month, the dragon backed down.


This is the spirit way in action. The old corporate model is degenerative—a dragon hoarding resources, hiding behind legal walls, and calling itself innovation. But the walls are tumbling. A global survey just revealed that "governance" has overtaken "environment" as the number one reputational risk for corporations. They aren't terrified because they want to be ethical. They are terrified because the public is finally catching on.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

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