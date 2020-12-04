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Shaman ERIL KAYA ~ Reptilian Dragon Slayer, Sex & The NWO Satanic Alien War [Age Of Truth TV] [HD]
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37 views • December 04, 2020
PREMIERE!!! - Shaman ERIL KAYA on AGE OF TRUTH TV - TODAY!
JOIN US - LIVE-CHAT DISCUSSION:
"Reptilian Dragon Slayer, Sex & The NWO Satanic Alien War" [Age Of Truth TV]
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 22nd - 2020
6 PM CET (18.00 Central European Time)
5.00 PM UK (17.00 hours - United Kingdom)
12 NOON EDT (US Eastern Time)
9 AM PDT (US Western Time)
00.00 / 12 Midnight AEST (Sidney Australia)
Shaman ERIL KAYA is also a Medium, Wayseer and Interdimensional Experiencer. A researcher of Gnosticism and the spiritual realms beyond this one.
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE TO AGE OF TRUTH TV!
Support: www.ageoftruth.tv
All Rights Reserved © AOT TV
An in-depth, explosive, fascinating, esoteric, mystical and controversial table-talk with Eril Kaya and Age Of Truth TV Presenter and Investigative Reporter, Lucas Alexander. Filmed in Vienna, Austria.
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2020 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
JOIN US - LIVE-CHAT DISCUSSION:
"Reptilian Dragon Slayer, Sex & The NWO Satanic Alien War" [Age Of Truth TV]
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 22nd - 2020
6 PM CET (18.00 Central European Time)
5.00 PM UK (17.00 hours - United Kingdom)
12 NOON EDT (US Eastern Time)
9 AM PDT (US Western Time)
00.00 / 12 Midnight AEST (Sidney Australia)
Shaman ERIL KAYA is also a Medium, Wayseer and Interdimensional Experiencer. A researcher of Gnosticism and the spiritual realms beyond this one.
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE TO AGE OF TRUTH TV!
Support: www.ageoftruth.tv
All Rights Reserved © AOT TV
An in-depth, explosive, fascinating, esoteric, mystical and controversial table-talk with Eril Kaya and Age Of Truth TV Presenter and Investigative Reporter, Lucas Alexander. Filmed in Vienna, Austria.
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2020 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
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