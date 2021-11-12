AUSTRALIANS ARE NOW SLAVES. How We Avoid Being Next.

Aussies write me with what’s happening to their lives and why the culture encourages compliance. You must hear what complete and total bondage they’re in, because it’s a global enterprise, and “it could never happen here” just isn’t true. The first-world country that has no Bill of Rights (AU) is the beta test, with Canada right behind.





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